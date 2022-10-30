De Club van Sinterklaas & De Pietenschool

Not Available

Which child would not want to discover how to become a helper of St. Nicholas? But for that you should be allowed to enter the castle in Spain! This year St. Nicholas gives one child the chance to make this dream come true. A Golden Pepernoot is hidden somewhere in the Netherlands. The child who finds it can go to the helpers school in Spain. But if two Golden Pepernoten are found, the helpers have to take Coole Piet fan Lucas and a mysterious man to the castle. Who will pass the exam to become a helper and can join st. Nicholas on the boat to the Netherlands?