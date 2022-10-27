Not Available

De Dana Dan

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Baba Arts Limited Productions

Nitin (Akshay Kumar) and Ram (Suniel Shetty) are only lucky in love, otherwise their life is a big zero as is their bank balance. But now their rich girlfriends, Anjali (Katrina Kaif) and Manpreet (Sameera Reddy) have given them an ultimatum – earn enough money so that we can elope or forget us forever. Broke and desperate Nitin and Ram need to make big money and fast.

Cast

Akshay KumarNitin Bankar
Katrina KaifAnjali Kakkad
Sunil ShettyRam Mishra
Paresh RawalHarbans Chadda
Archana Puran SinghArchana
Chunky PandeyHarbans' son

