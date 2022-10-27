De Dana Dan

Nitin (Akshay Kumar) and Ram (Suniel Shetty) are only lucky in love, otherwise their life is a big zero as is their bank balance. But now their rich girlfriends, Anjali (Katrina Kaif) and Manpreet (Sameera Reddy) have given them an ultimatum – earn enough money so that we can elope or forget us forever. Broke and desperate Nitin and Ram need to make big money and fast.
|Akshay Kumar
|Nitin Bankar
|Katrina Kaif
|Anjali Kakkad
|Sunil Shetty
|Ram Mishra
|Paresh Rawal
|Harbans Chadda
|Archana Puran Singh
|Archana
|Chunky Pandey
|Harbans' son
View Full Cast >