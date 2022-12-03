Not Available

“De Dora por Sara” shares excerpts from writings, letters from prison and letters from exile exchanged between guerrilla Maria Auxiliadora Lara Barcelos and Clélia Lara Barcelos, recreating what she called “Dora Dam”, a communication field between confinement and the possibility of utopia. This research combines “real” words in a poetic time, feeling both the processes that led her body to suicide and the other way around: it investigates a vibrating field for her to relive, in a kind of “incarnate” cartography, averse to giving up.