A car with king Wurm II on board crashes, but the king himself ends up in a horrible nightmare. From now on dreaming is forbidden in his realm, and art and culture have to suffer as well. Then the dreamers revolt. Animation based on a story by Belcampo from 1934 offers rudimentary animation, combined with stock footage and film clips. The result is a rich and playful film, with a lot of affection for imagination.