“De fac-to” is devoted to the problem of appropriation and re-interpretation of history in a post-truth society. Filmed in Lviv in 2016-17, it shows a complex picture of the coexistence of diametrically different communities in the same post-Soviet space. The annual rituals associated with the events of World War II, initiated by various political, social and ethnic groups, have the character of a performance and, despite the tragedy of the historical context, often cause a comic effect. The film is a collaboration of the artist Ekaterina Shapiro-Obermair and the historian Alexandra Wachter.