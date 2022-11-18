Not Available

This documentary invites us to dive into the heart of the longest relationship between a President and a Prime Minister of the French Fifth Republic: De Gaulle and Pompidou. On a story read by Catherine Nay, return on the 24 years that the two men spent side by side, thanks to numerous colorized archives, unpublished interviews and animated sequences created especially for the film. The documents allow us to understand how at first accomplices, the two men will gradually turn against each other, their duo ending in a tragic break.