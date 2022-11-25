De Geheime Joran Tapes

Not Available

Penetrating report in which John van den Heuvel travels to the Challapalka prison in Peru where he visits Joran van der Sloot. John van den Heuvel managed to enter the prison with a hidden camera. In the covert conversation, Van der Sloot makes some very remarkable statements about the fate of Natalee Holloway, his stay in prison, his fatherhood and his secret lender to whom he also confessed everything. The murder of Stephany Flores and his offer for a deal with the judiciary are also discussed.