De Grote Sinterklaasfilm

Sinterklaas and the Pieten have a big problem. The castle of Sinterklaas is about to collapse. It must be demolished. That is why Sinterklaas and the Pieten are forced to stay at a campsite. Even Hugo Hogepief is at a loss, because no castle means no presents and gingerbread cookies for the children. Even though Kim Kado, Marco Marsepein and Willem Wortel try their utmost, there is a huge chance that the Sinterklaas party will not happen. But is the castle of Sinterklaas really about to collapse or is it a cunning plan by Stan & Olivier? Kikkie and Paco don't trust everything and start an investigation. Will they manage to save the Sinterklaas party?