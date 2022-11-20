De Jantjes

Not Available

The Jordaan is a typical working class neighborhood in Amsterdam. This is the place the 'Jantjes' are returning to from conscription service at the Royal Navy. Dries, Manus and Ton aren't sure what is waiting for them. They need to find work but that seems an impossible task. Ton, the lazy one, isn't in a relationship, but has a very caring mother. His father is less understanding though. Ton gets lost in drinking. Manus' girlfriend, Jans, has left him to date upper class people. Greet, Dries' girlfriend has been more faithful. She has been constantly harassed by the spoiled Leendert, the son of pub owner 'Aunt' Piet, but has rejected him every time. She wants only Dries. Piet however has only thing on her mind to help her son: break Greets and Dries' relationship. She starts with Dries' mother, who owes her a lot of money, and tells her Greet isn't 'honorable' anymore. It doesn't stop at that.