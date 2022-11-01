De la infancia

Not Available

It tells the story of Niebla, who died in a shootout with the police and whose ghost comes back to help change Francisco´s fate, a 10 years old boy. Francisco´s father, Basilio, an abusive and violent thief, adored and feared by his son, destroys his mother and brothers, when he takes out his frustrations at home. The ghost protects Francisco from his father´s violence and handholds him threw his first love with Roxana who has her own story of abuse. Feeling protected, Francisco is able to face his oppression.