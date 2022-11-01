Not Available

De la infancia

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    It tells the story of Niebla, who died in a shootout with the police and whose ghost comes back to help change Francisco´s fate, a 10 years old boy. Francisco´s father, Basilio, an abusive and violent thief, adored and feared by his son, destroys his mother and brothers, when he takes out his frustrations at home. The ghost protects Francisco from his father´s violence and handholds him threw his first love with Roxana who has her own story of abuse. Feeling protected, Francisco is able to face his oppression.

    Cast

    		Damián Alcázar
    		Ernesto Gómez Cruz
    		Giovanna Zacarías

