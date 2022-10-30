Not Available

Light & photo-chemistry collide and conspire against 12 different architectural backdrops suspending and dissolving celluloid matter into a luminosity reminiscent of Mark Rothko’s radiant field paintings. De Luce 2: Architectura is the second film in the artist’s “De Luce” (On Light) series that was inspired by this medieval text: “In the beginning of time, light drew out matter, along with itself, into a mass as great as the fabric of the world.” – Robert Grosseteste (1170-1253)