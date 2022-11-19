De Mai tính

Not Available

Typically you know what you are getting into when you go see a movie billed as "romantic comedy." And often they lack romance or comedy and sometimes both. Not to mention that the simplicity of the characters often make the movie very predictable. That said, romantic comedies often don't work overall and viewers are left with a few good moments here or there. All that is said to explain what you won't find in "Fool For Love." That is because the two main characters, in particular Dustin Nguyen's character "Dung" have a complexity to them that creates a real life foundation from which the romance and comedy can be built.