Thorleif "Guru" and Bjarni "Yoga" are sons of high-ranking members of the Icelandic mafia. A mafia so complex that no one in the world knows about it. Thorleif and Bjarni are henchmen and they perform any task that the "Boss" may ask them. With many years of experience in the industry, however, their everyday life has started to become a bit trivial - so the couple has started to add a little extra spice to their planning.