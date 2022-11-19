De mujer a mujer

Not Available

As every year, the happy marriage of Luis and Isabel wakes up ready to celebrate her onomastics her and that of her daughter, unaware that the day reserves a tragic twist in the destiny of their lives, because the girl dies in a fatal accident. The impression is so strong that Isabel becomes mad until the point of being confined in a sanatorium. And looking for her health, the doctor forbids Luis to see his wife. He can only get news from her via Emilia, the young nurse who cares for Isabel.