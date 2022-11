Not Available

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Lorenzo da Ponte's renowned opera "Don Giovanni" -- based on the legend of lothario Don Juan -- springs to life in this witty production by De Nederlandse Opera under the baton of maestro Ingo Metzmacher. As Don Giovanni (Pietro Spagnoli) pursues numerous women, a recent conquest tries to thwart his efforts. The outstanding cast also includes soprano Charlotte Margiono, bass Mario Luperi and tenor Marcel Reijans.