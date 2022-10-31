Not Available

Panzazo! It reflects the reality of education in Mexico and demonstrates that Mexican society panzazo passes in an exclusionary system in which no lessons for life are achieved. We see in this movie moms, dads, principals, teachers, officials, union representatives and opinion leaders to draw a global picture that does not allow indifference. The data, interviews and what the students filmed with handheld cameras give rise to indignation and intelligent to realize the part that touches everyone contribute. The project ran for three years entering the reality of the students and their families, capturing the daily dynamics of schools in such diverse parts of the country such as Ciudad Juarez, the interior of Yucatan, Morelia, the mountains of Chiapas and Guerrero, as well as Naucalpan and Iztapalapa in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City. EDIT: To clarify, "de panzazo" means "just squeaking through."