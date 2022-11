Not Available

The success of the Sex Delícia franchise takes Alice on a trip around the world, visiting various countries in non-stop work. With no time to spare for her home and family, her husband João assumes the role of housekeeper, taking care of their children Paulinho and Clarinha. Tired of all the hustle, Alice decides to retire and give the command of her business to her mother. However, the arrival of Leona, a young competitor, forces her to a change of plans.