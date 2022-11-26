De Phazz - Onstage/Backstage: A Retrospective

Not Available

14 Music Videoclips: 10 famous songs from the albums "Detunized Gravity", "Godsdog", "Death By Chocolate" & "Daily Lama". Plus 4 previously unreleased songs. All videos by Dorothea Donneberg, except 4 by Marcus Sternberg, 6 by Katja Marx, Hennink Stöve, Evelyn Gögele and Uli Ambach, 10 by Uli Ambach and Pit Baumgartner, 12 & 13 by Uli Ambach. Onstage/Backstage: Slideshow with 77 previously unreleased and exclusive onstage and backstage photos. Includes 2 music tracks: "Too Fast For Eye", written and produced by Pit Baumgartner. "Clown", written and produced by Barbara Lahr. Behind the scenes: Video abstract from the previously unreleased film biography "1997 - 2004 de|phazz around the world". On tour, live, backstage, soundcheck, private. Includes 2 music tracks: "Bridgetown Bossa", written by Pit Baumgartner and Adax Dörsam, performed by Roy Randolph. "Baba Dub", written by Pit Baumgartner.