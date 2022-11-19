De rodillas

Not Available

In an overcrowded and turbulent town, nighttime is refuge for prostitutes, hit men...and anyone else seeking a new start. When Jenny, a local hooker, disappears without a trace, the town pimp Armando sets out to defend his territory at all costs and find out who's behind the mysterious disappearances. All the clues point to Father Mosqueda, the conservative and beloved local priest, who preaches a radical new philosophy by day and by night prowls the streets -- looking for comfort among the women of the night. His mission? To transform mankind in the image of a beehive with the same rigid discipline that runs the world of the queen bee, drones and worker bees. It doesn't take long before Armando suspects Mosqueda of being the one responsible for the missing girls. Little does Armando know the dark secret that awaits him at the final showdown. Could Father Mosqueda be responsible for the missing women?