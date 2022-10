Not Available

Paglu, Amu & Abhi live the lives of each other. They drink, eat & sleep together. Amu is a girl amongst the two guys, though Paglu & Abhi don't treat her like one. Paglu is the one who makes her realize about her feelings and helps her get her love. And Abhi is the rich, kind and classy guy who falls in love every time he meets a weird girl. Life however takes a serious fun turn when one of them falls in love with the other.