De Trip Van Teetje

Not Available

Tate, a young and crooked businessman, thinks he can get rich quick by buying a Russian freighter in the port of Rotterdam. This turns out to be a fiasco because the ship has been arrested, the freight has been sealed by the customs and the crew has been waiting for months for their wages. When his girlfriend falls in love with the ship's mate, Tate makes a decision. He takes pity on the suffering crew and tries to save them from their helpless predicament. Written by Dennis Jansen