Elise, a princess, lives happily together with her eleven brothers. When her father, the king, marries again, he banishes Elisa. Hereafter his new wife turns Elise's eleven brothers into swans. But fortunately Elise finds her brothers, who are swans during daylight and human beings at night time. In a dream, the fairy Fatamorgana tells the story of the unhappy princess and how she rescues her brothers, the eleven princes.