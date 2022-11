Not Available

Feature film based on a scenario and directed by Kees Stip about the raising of the flag on 4 May at around eight o'clock in the evening in connection with commemoration of the dead. Flashbacks of the narrator, who, hiding at that address, in September 1944 - Mad Tuesday - also raised the flag with the residents, as a result of which he and the residents were arrested. Only he survived the war by jumping out of the train during the transport to Germany.