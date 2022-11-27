De vrouwen van Venserpolder

Not Available

In Amsterdam-Zuidoost, residents built vegetable gardens in their deserted, dangerous inner garden. While gardening, they not only tackle their own problems, but also those of the neighborhood. In Venserpolder, a neighborhood in Amsterdam-Zuidoost, residential block 10 is built around a courtyard. For years, that garden has been considered too dangerous because of criminal activities and it is deserted. Until the residents, mostly single mothers, decide to create vegetable gardens. Meli, Talita, Gilma and Maureen rarely came out before and hardly knew of the other's existence. Now they meet in the garden.