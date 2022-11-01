De weg naar Cádiz

Not Available

When Coen inherits a villa in the Spanish town of Cádiz, he decides to make a trip and sell it. The night of his departure, his ex lover Suzanne, visits him. She wants to come along. . Confronted by themselves, both Coen and Suzanne realize that this trip is not the answer to the problems in their lives. When they cross the French country side, they encounter a hitchhiker on his way to Avignon. They decide to go to Avignon, where the world famous theater festival distracts them from their grief. Meanwhile they try to find out if there’s still love between them. Are they still in love, or just good friends looking for comfort? Coen and Suzanne have to make a choice that determines their final destination.