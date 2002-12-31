2002

Deacons for Defense

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2002

Studio

RHI ENTERTAINMENT DISTRIBUTION, LLC

Inspired by a true story, this drama is set in 1965, not long after passage of the Civil Rights Act. Despite the Act, the African-American citizens of Bogalusa are still treated like third-class citizens, their fundamental rights as human beings persistently trampled by the white power structure, in general, and the local branch of the KKK. The story follows the formation of local black men, particularly ex-war veterans who after the struggles become too overbearing organizes the group, "Deacons for defense", an all-black defense group dedicated to patrolling the black section of town and protecting its residents from the more violent aspects of "white backlash."

Cast

Jonathan SilvermanMichael Deane
Chris BrittonWilliam Chase
Ossie DavisReverend 'Rev' Gregory
Tyrone BenskinArchie
Mpho KoahoBailey
Melanie Nicholls-KingRose Clay

