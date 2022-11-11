Dead again

Not Available

Dejected by love troubles, job upheaval and a fortune-teller's dire warnings, Thomas comes upon a mysterious old diary and begins to read its haunting tale of love and loss. Besieged by strange occurrences and with no one to trust, Thomas' treacherous journey unravels disturbing details about its writer -- a tormented and deranged soul named Jung Hoon, who is crazy in love -- and even about Thomas' own forgotten past - In this suspenseful, twist-and-turn romantic thriller (with doses of old-school horror and the occult), two fated love stories unfold - along with strange curses, meaningful coincidences, a train wreck, a car chase, devil worship, demonic possession, and Shakespearean-style tragic murder.