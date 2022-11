Not Available

In October of 2010, 2 young hunters shot a 7 foot tall animal they could not identify. It stood upright and walked like a man. Dead Bigfoot: A True Story, chronicles the events of hunter, Justin Smeja after his alleged shooting of 2 bigfoots in October of 2010. The filmmaker embarks on an investigation filled with witness interviews, an intense polygraph examination and a long hard look the evidence collected.