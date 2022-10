Not Available

‘DEAD BODY WELCOME’ is based on a true story about the journey filmmaker Kees Brienen undertook to see the phenomenon of the total solar eclipse. Upon arrival in India he finds out his best friend Ritchy had passed away. The trip suddenly becomes a search for a dead body, trying to understand and accept what had happened to him. Kees finds his friend up in the mountains, does what he needs to do, discovering new perspectives on love, life and death.