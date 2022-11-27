Dead But Dreaming

Not Available

A vampire film with "altitude". Winner of 9 awards in 2013 from the Beverly Hills Outlook! The year is 1805, the city of Nuestra Señora de La Paz lives in fear of an invasion from the indigenous population, and - within its walls - a rebellion is brewing against the Spanish crown. If this were not enough, a beautiful vampire is terrorizing the population, leaving a bloodbath in her wake. A young Irish spy, on a mission for the rebels, is found near the body of a victim. She is captured, accused of the murders, publicly flogged and sentenced to die by garrote.