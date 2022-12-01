Dead Can Dance-live in Paris

Not Available

A pillar of the independent label 4AD, alongside groups like Bauhaus, Cocteau Twins, Pixies or Throwing Muses, Dead Can Dance recently celebrated 40 years of career during which we have seen it evolve musically. In a cold wave register in its early days, Brendan Perry and Lisa Gerrard have evolved the music of Dead Can Dance towards more mysticism and more spirituality, drawing influences from medieval, liturgical, classical music, but also by being inspired traditional music from Africa and Asia. In the end, very inspiring, magical music for fans of the duo who never miss any of their concerts.