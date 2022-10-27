Not Available

Dead Clever: The Life and Crimes of Julie Bottomley

    When Julie Bottomley (Suranne Jones) discovers her husband of 10 years has been sleeping with her sister, her first instinct is to kill him. However, rather than risk life imprisonment herself, she devises a better plan to get revenge on Ian (Dean Lennox Kelly) by faking her own death and framing him for murder. But can she resist the temptation to let her jailed husband know just how "Dead Clever" she's been?

    Cast

    		Helen BaxendaleSarah
    		Dean Lennox KellyIan Bottomley
    		Gugu Mbatha-RawJessica
    		Suranne JonesJulie Bottomley

