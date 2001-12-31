2001

Dead Cold

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2001

Studio

Viktorija Film

The basic plot revolves around a drug dealer Limini (Tin man) who is said to have no heart, and two men Lemi and Kiza who are trying to transport their dead grandfather for burial, until their car breaks down and they end up struggling to get him home onboard a train. This is when these two plots intersect and all hell breaks lose. You won't laugh so hard at the movies in a long time.

Cast

Sonja KolačarićMaja
Srđan TodorovićKiza
Nenad JezdićLemi
Slobodan NinkovićMića 'Shaft'
Nikola PejakovićKole 'Kok Nikol
Milorad MandićRadovan

