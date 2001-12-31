The basic plot revolves around a drug dealer Limini (Tin man) who is said to have no heart, and two men Lemi and Kiza who are trying to transport their dead grandfather for burial, until their car breaks down and they end up struggling to get him home onboard a train. This is when these two plots intersect and all hell breaks lose. You won't laugh so hard at the movies in a long time.
|Sonja Kolačarić
|Maja
|Srđan Todorović
|Kiza
|Nenad Jezdić
|Lemi
|Slobodan Ninković
|Mića 'Shaft'
|Nikola Pejaković
|Kole 'Kok Nikol
|Milorad Mandić
|Radovan
