Dead & Company take over Madison Square Garden. SET 1: Shakedown Street, I Need a Miracle, Cold Rain and Snow, Tennessee Jed, They Love Each Other, and Jack Straw. SET 2: Help on the Way, Slipknot!, Franklin's Tower, He's Gone, St. Stephen, Drums, Space, The Other One, Stella Blue, and Not Fade Away. ENCORE: Brokedown Palace