2017

Dead & Company performing at Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA. SET 1: Scarlet Begonias, Shakedown Street, Dire Wolf, Tennessee Jed, They Love Each Other, Black-Throated Wind Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo. | SET 2: Here Comes Sunshine, Playing in the Band, Uncle John's Band, Playing in the Band, Terrapin Station, Drums, Space, Milestones, Days Between, Sugar Magnolia. | ENCORE: Knockin' on Heaven's Door