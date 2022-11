Not Available

A story about modern family relationships, as seen through the eyes of 15 year-old David. Six years after his dad dies in a car crash, David's mum moves in with the new man in her life. As the two families come together - complete with teenage step brothers and sisters, a crushingly acerbic granny and one feisty, American self-help guru ex-wife - David has fantasies of his father's ghost returning to disrupt the new step-family and test its survival.