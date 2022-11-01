Dead Curse

Not Available

Inspector Ma raids a ceremony of the worshipers of Carla, as they are about to sacrifice a young girl. Ma shoots the witch, but she places a blood curse on his family. July 1985. Ma is now wheelchair-bound, and his family begins to suffer. Younger sister and photojournalist Mimi begins to see the witch, and even photographs her. Mimi's fiancee and cop Tse Ah Chiu doesn't believe in ghosts ... at first. Then two child ghosts come for Ma's young daughter Siu Yuk. She calls them "brother and sister E T"...