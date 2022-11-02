Not Available

A beguiling doll plays a deadly game with all those who come into contact with it in this comedic horror film with an eerie erotic undercurrent. A frustrated sculptor loses control when his girlfriend insults his work and threatens to leave him, and in a fit of rage he murders her. He encases her body in a beautiful lifelike doll, but her spirit lingers behind, seeking revenge As the doll travels from one owner to the next, it goes about seducing men and bringing each one to a gruesome demise.