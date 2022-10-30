Dead Eyes Open

Not Available

Six young people on their way to a joint holiday - when the tank gets empty they find themselves stranded in the midst of an unknown wilderness. Everything looks perfect, but near an old graveyard Christin gets attacked by a deranged man and injured by his bite. Looking for help Web and Eddie discover an outlying house, its basement barricaded with solid perforated plates. Additionally a high metal fence seems to protect the shabby property from something. At last they are let into this odd fortress but even there the distraught feeling of a permanent threat won't cease. They do not know that the strange lady is hiding something at her garden: Something that is hungry for human flesh. Alarmed, they discover something incredibly dangerous has already changed the whole world. Old-school horror movie filmed on grainy super 8 with slowly walking dead. Very fine traditional zombie story in the way of zombie master Romero.