Gary Oldman is Lynch, a strangely charming hit man in this explosively funny dark comedy in the tradition of Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. With an all-star cast including Terence Stamp, Elena Anaya, Robert Carlyle and Billy Zane, Dead Fish is a chaotic tale of criminals looking for love, money and revenge that will have you falling out of your chair laughing!
|Robert Carlyle
|Danny Devine
|Cassandra Bell
|Sugar Waters
|Kevin McNally
|Frank Rosenheim (as Kevin R. McNally)
|Elena Anaya
|Mimi
|Andrew-Lee Potts
|Abe Klein (as Andrew-Lee Potts)
|Iddo Goldberg
|Thief
