Not Available

Dead Fish

  • Thriller
  • Adventure
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Orange Pictures

Gary Oldman is Lynch, a strangely charming hit man in this explosively funny dark comedy in the tradition of Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. With an all-star cast including Terence Stamp, Elena Anaya, Robert Carlyle and Billy Zane, Dead Fish is a chaotic tale of criminals looking for love, money and revenge that will have you falling out of your chair laughing!

Cast

Robert CarlyleDanny Devine
Cassandra BellSugar Waters
Kevin McNallyFrank Rosenheim (as Kevin R. McNally)
Elena AnayaMimi
Andrew-Lee PottsAbe Klein (as Andrew-Lee Potts)
Iddo GoldbergThief

