Dead Fortunate

Fifteen years ago, a fortune-telling gypsy predicted death and chaos for the sleepy Scottish village of Donbrae. Zombies, evil, blood, anal weapons. An event too horrible to comprehend. Her reappearance at this year's Donbrae festival prompts disquiet among the few who know of her ominous forecast. Upon learning of her apparent mystic powers, local men Nigel and Malcolm seek out the gypsy to see if she's for real. The stories they are told about their own fates are almost too ridiculous to believe. But when her predictions start to come true, the men become increasingly alarmed.