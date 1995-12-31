Ari Rose (Howard) is not your typical romantic. He has two passions in life ... seducing the woman of his dreams (Parillaud) and making sure she NEVER leaves. A very dark comedy with identifiable themes (although quite extreme at times) about love, sex, obsession, paranoia and depression. This was an experimental film that was never intended for commercial release but it's great none the less.
|Adam Coleman Howard
|Ari Rose
|Val Kilmer
|Dr. Dark
|Amanda Plummer
|Frieda
|Famke Janssen
|Treasure
|Anna Levine
|Audition Receptionist
|Emily Lloyd
|Mother
