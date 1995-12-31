1995

Dead Girl

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1995

Studio

Not Available

Ari Rose (Howard) is not your typical romantic. He has two passions in life ... seducing the woman of his dreams (Parillaud) and making sure she NEVER leaves. A very dark comedy with identifiable themes (although quite extreme at times) about love, sex, obsession, paranoia and depression. This was an experimental film that was never intended for commercial release but it's great none the less.

Cast

Adam Coleman HowardAri Rose
Val KilmerDr. Dark
Amanda PlummerFrieda
Famke JanssenTreasure
Anna LevineAudition Receptionist
Emily LloydMother

View Full Cast >

Images