In this gripping noir, quirky con artist Barney blackmails a cheating husband. But the greedy grifter demands much more than money, forcing wife Melissa and husband Allen to confront their deepest, darkest secrets. Tension mounts as Melissa, Allen and Barney engage in a desperate game of cat and mouse with each player trying to figure out who's telling the truth. Marty Lodge, Lucy Newman-Williams and Neil Conway star.