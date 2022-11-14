Dead Hands

Not Available

Ben has been at war and he's killed. He can't snap out of shock and doesn't sleep anymore. Now, Ben is on leave and is due to meet Sophie, his girlfriend from home. He hasn't seen her in ages, not since he was innocent. Ben arrives at the airport hotel exhausted and hallucinating, child-like and dangerous. He doesn't want to hurt Sophie but he may not be able to help it. Ben could well be damned, but Sophie will prove he isn't and Ben will be innocent again. At least that's one side to the story.