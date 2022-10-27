Dead Hands Dig Deep

Not Available

Thirty-eight year old Edwin Borsheim of the band Kettle Cadaver was once known for his bizarre stage antics and brutal self-mutilation. Now, years after the bands demise, Borsheim has fallen in to complete seclusion on his acre of land in which he is surrounded by many of the horrible things he has created. As Edwin spirals further in to a hole of drug abuse and self destruction, those closest to Borsheim dissect his mental complexes as he himself reflects on his dark past. Although Borsheim finds himself trapped in his own home, he just may be saved by human interaction.