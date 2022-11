Not Available

Two men kidnap the daughter of businesswoman Claudia Villegas. They take her out of the city and keep her locked up, while awaiting further instructions. The boss realizes that Villegas' daughter was never kidnapped and sends two men to the abandoned factory to clarify what happened. Upon arrival, they find the girl, hooded, and tied to a chair. There's no clue of the kidnappers either. Slowly, someone appears - they say that the heart can not feel once it's stopped beating