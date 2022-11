Not Available

The film consists of the dramatization of an actual incident regarding the murder of Bloods gang member Darryl "Poo Bear" Young (director Billy Wright's cousin) who was murdered in a gang-related shooting in 1988. The dramatjiization is interspersed with commentary from members of several Los Angeles street gangs including The Athens Park Bloods, The Gardena Payback Crips, The Campanella Park Pirus (Who are different from the bloods), and the Grape Street Watts Crips.