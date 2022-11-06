Not Available

Ten movie reviewers are invited to a party by the host of a website devoted to horror films. The party is in full swing when the power - and the lights - abruptly go out. A mysterious, black-hooded figure has cut the main wiring. The party's over. The terrified group try to evacuate the building, only to find that they are trapped. Can they hide from the demented killer? Or are they all destined to become targets of the DEAD HUNT? This two-disc special edition DVD set contains the movie, a "Behind the Scenes" featurette, deleted scenes, two alternate endings, Bloopers, a stills gallery, and the audio commentary with co-directors Joe Ripple and Don Dohler. Sadly, this was Don Dohler's last film, as he passed away from lung and brain cancer in December, 2006.