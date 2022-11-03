Dead Innocent

Not Available

Suzanne, a single parent and succesful lawyer, returns home to find her daughter missing. About to call the police, she is confronted by a disembodied voice warning her that if she attempts to leave or seek help, her daughter will die. Suzanne discovers she is being monitored through surveillance cameras operated by the tyrannical voice. The voice informs her that in order for her daughter to live, Suzanne must commit suicide. In a race against time Suzanne must think of a scheme to get a message to the outside world...