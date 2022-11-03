Dead Kennedys: In God We Trust, Inc.: The Lost Tapes

Not Available

In God We Trust, Inc.: The Lost Tapes is VHS/DVD of the Dead Kennedys' first recording session of their EP, In God We Trust Inc.. It was released in July 2003. The session was filmed in June 1981 by Eric Goodfield for a part of a punk documentary he was making. When the DKs went to master the tape it started to peel and deteriorate, so they had to record it again (that session took place in August and was used for the EP). The tape was in Goodfield's collection until the DKs asked him if he would release the video as part of their 25th anniversary. It includes live versions of all the songs except "Hyperactive Child", for which no live footage could be found.